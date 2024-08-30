Mercyhurst beats Wheeling 28-25 to collect its first win as a D-I member

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Adam Urena threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns and Mercyhurst won its inaugural game as a Division-I member with a 28-25 victory over D-II Wheeling. Urena, who threw 23 touchdown passes last season, threw a pair of TD passes to Cameron Barmore. Urena completed 21 of 31 passes. Barmore finished with seven catches for 101 yards and surpassed 1,500 career yards receiving on 100 catches.

