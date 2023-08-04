Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith says team won’t let her use practice facility

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith said in a social media post that she’s been barred from the team’s practice facility while she is on maternity leave from the team. The six-time All-Star hasn’t played for the Mercury this season after the birth of her second child. Diggins-Smith made the comments when responding to a post on X about the Mercury not celebrating her birthday on social media. She wrote: “They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.