Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith says team won’t let her use practice facility

By The Associated Press
Former WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith announces the San Antonio Spurs as the Humanitarian Team of the Year at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[Mark Terrill/Invision/AP/Mark J. Terrill]

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith said in a social media post that she’s been barred from the team’s practice facility while she is on maternity leave from the team. The six-time All-Star hasn’t played for the Mercury this season after the birth of her second child. Diggins-Smith made the comments when responding to a post on X about the Mercury not celebrating her birthday on social media. She wrote: “They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources.”

