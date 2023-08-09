Mercury top the Mystics 91-72, Griner becomes the franchise’s leading rebounder

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi and Moriah Jefferson each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-72. Brittney Griner became Phoenix’s all-time leading rebounder, passing DeWanna Bonner (2,072). Griner has played in 276 regular-season games compared to Bonner’s 335 in a Mercury uniform. Griner finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Phoenix. Sophie Cunningham added 14 points and Michaela Onyenwere scored 11. Phoenix (8-20) has scored 91 points in each of its last three games — with two victories. Washington (13-15) hasn’t won in Arizona since the 2018 season. Washington scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to get within 71-61. But the Mercury scored the next six points and led by double figures the rest of the way.

