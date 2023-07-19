Mercury snap 6-game losing streak in series with the Sun

PHOENIX (AP) — Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Diana Taurasi added 15 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 72-66 to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. Phoenix (5-15) beat a team with a winning record for the first time this season. It was the Mercury’s first home win against the Sun since the 2018 season. Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer to extend the lead to 53-43 with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Her fifth 3-pointer made it 58-48 entering the fourth. Brittney Griner sank a baseline jumper to give Phoenix a 68-61 lead with 4:18 left in the fourth. Moriah Jefferson added a step-back jumper for an eight-point lead with 2:40 remaining. Griner finished with 12 points and Jefferson scored 11 for Phoenix.

