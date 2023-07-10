Mercury GM Pitman stepping down from role at end of season, Warriors’ U’Ren taking over

Phoenix Mercury general manager Jim Pitman is retiring at the end of the season but staying on as the team’s chief financial officer. Pitman also is an executive vice president and CFO of the Phoenix Suns. He took over as the Mercury’s GM in 2013 and during his tenure the team won the WNBA championship in 2014. Pitman will be succeeded by Nick U’Ren, who spent the past nine years with the Golden State Warriors in basketball operations. Before his time in the Bay Area, U’Ren was with the Phoenix Suns for five seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.