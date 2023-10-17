Mercury finalizing deal with Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts to be next coach according to source

The Phoenix Mercury are finalizing a deal with Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts to make him the team’s new coach a person familiar with the situation said Monday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. Tibbetts was an assistant coach with Portland and Cleveland over the past decade before joining the Magic two years ago. ESPN first reported the news.

