Mercury acquire Kahleah Copper from Sky for draft picks, Onyenwere and Turner

The Phoenix Mercury acquired 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper from the Chicago Sky for four draft picks, including the No. 3 choice this year. Chicago also will receive Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner from the Mercury. Copper had agreed to a two-year extension with Chicago last September and solidified herself as the centerpiece of the organization. She averaged 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists during her seven seasons with the Sky. She was stellar the past three seasons, including during the Sky’s championship run in 2021 when she averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds on the way to earning the Finals MVP.

