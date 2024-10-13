Mercer dominates in all facets, defeats Princeton 34-7

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Brayden Smith returned a punt for a touchdown, TJ Moore intercepted a program-record three passes and Mercer toppled Princeton 34-7. Smith returned a punt 49 yards for the game’s first touchdown and a 10-0 Mercer lead in the first quarter. Later in the first, Mercer’s Isaac Dowling sacked Blaine Hipa on a potential flea-flicker, and an ensuing fumble careened into the end zone before being recovered by Brayden Dudley for a touchdown. Mercer outgained the Tigers 376-196 in total yards, but the Bears did not score a touchdown on offense until the fourth quarter when Dwayne McGee, who had 115 rushing yards, scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 lead. Freshman quarterback Whitt Newbauer added a 1-yard touchdown run for the final score.

