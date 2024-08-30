Mercer dismantles Presbyterian 63-10 to kick off season

MACON, Ga. (AP) — D.J. Smith accounted for four touchdowns and threw for 320 yards and Mercer took charge early in a 63-10 win over Presbyterian in the season opener for both teams. Dwayne Mcgee ran it from the 3 on Mercer’s first drive for a 7-0 lead. Following a Blue Hose field goal, Smith helped lead an eight-play, 62-yard drive that ended with his 13-yard scoring pass to Kelin Parsons and a 14-3 lead. Smith — who threw for three touchdowns and ran for one — plunged in from the 1 for a 21-3 lead midway threw the second. Presbyterian scored its touchdown when Ty Englehart threw a 24-yard pass to Cincere Gill to reduce the deficit to 42-10 before the end of the third. Engelhart threw for 141 yards and was intercepted twice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.