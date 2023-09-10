Mercer claims shootout over Moorehead State pulling away in the second half to seal win

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Carter Peevy threw for 268 yards and touchdown and FCS No. 20 Mercer collected four rushing touchdowns to beat Moorehead State 48-22. Mercer built a 14-3 lead before the Eagles rallied to take a 15-14 lead. But the Bears reclaimed the lead for good when Al Wooten II ran it in from the 8 with 32 seconds before halftime. Out of the break, Peevy threw a 75-yard score to Ty James on the first play from scrimmage for a 27-15 lead. Carter Cravens threw for 187 yards and two scores for Moorehead State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.