Mercedes intent on giving Hamilton new contract, winning car

Mercedes will return to its all-black color scheme in a bid to shave weight from its car and be competitive again after last year’s winless season for Lewis Hamilton. The car was revealed amid a promise from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that the car will be competitive. Wolff just wouldn’t say when the car will be capable of winning races. He also says there has been one early conversation on a contract extension with Hamilton and Wolff says there is no timeline to complete a deal. He says the seven-time champion is energized and there are no concerns about his age. Hamilton turned 38 last month.

