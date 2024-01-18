Mercedes F1 technical director James Allison signs a long-term contract extension

BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Mercedes technical director James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension with a view to helping the team back to the top of Formula One. Mercedes announced the deal without saying how long the new contract is for. Earlier this week, team principal Toto Wolff signed a new three-year deal. The 55-year-old Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 during a period of prolonged success for the the Silver Arrows team. He says “it is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues.” But Red Bull has now taken over as F1’s leading team, with Max Verstappen completely dominating the past two seasons.

