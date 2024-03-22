Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hopes his wife’s legal action brings F1’s governance into the real world

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Toto Wolff believes his wife Susie Wolff’s criminal complaint against the Formula 1 governing body will help increase transparency within the sport by bringing it “into the real world.” The Mercedes F1 team boss is in Melbourne this week for the Australian Grand Prix. Susie Wolff, director of the all-female junior racing series F1 Academy, didn’t travel for the third GP of the season after announcing Wednesday she’d launched legal action in a French court “in relation to statements made against me” by the FIA. The Wolffs were the subject of an FIA investigation last December after media allegations of a conflict of interest. Wolff says “Susie is a strong woman … and has always, always followed through on her convictions and values.”

