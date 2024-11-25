Mentor faces pupil as Nets’ Jordi Fernandez coaches against Sacramento’s Mike Brown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mentor faced pupil for the first time in Sacramento on Sunday when Jordi Fernandez’s Brooklyn Nets played Mike Brown’s Sacramento Kings. Fernandez was Brown’s associate head coach for the last two seasons, helping the Kings to a 94-70 record and reach a playoff berth in 2023 for the first time in 16 seasons. Brown believes the 41-year-old Fernandez is the perfect fit to lead a young, re-tooling Nets team that entered Sunday with a 6-10 record.

