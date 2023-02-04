Mensah, No. 22 Aztecs beat Boise State 72-52 for MWC lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nathan Mensah scored 17 points for No. 22 San Diego State, which raced past Boise State 72-52 in a showdown of the Mountain West Conference’s top two teams despite an off night by leading scorers Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell. Keshad Johnson added 10 for SDSU, which regained sole possession of first place. Bradley came in leading the Aztecs at 13.2 points per game but didn’t score until making a jumper with 9:16 to play and finished with three points. Trammell came in averaging 11.1 points and didn’t score until making a shot earlier in the second half, finishing with four.

