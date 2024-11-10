Mensah, Hughes power Tulane in 52-6 rout of Temple to reach 6-0 in American Athletic Associaton

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Darian Mensah threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and Makhi Hughes ran for 153 yards and two scores as Tulane routed Temple 52-6 to remain unbeaten in American Athletic Association play. The Green Wave (8-2) is 6-0 in conference play, one win behind unbeaten conference-leading Army (9-0, 7-0). Tulane, which owns the nation’s longest conference win streak with 16 straight, travels to Annapolis to take on Navy next week and closes out the regular season at home against Memphis.

