Mensah, Hughes carry the offense and Tulane outlasts North Texas 45-37

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Darian Mensah threw three touchdown passes, Makhi Hughes ran for a career-best 195 yards and Tulane held off a late rally to defeat North Texas 45-37. Hughes’ previous career high was 166 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette in September. With 939 yards, the sophomore is closing in on his second 1,000-yard season. He had 30 carries on Saturday. Yulkeith Brown’s 11-yard run plus a two-point conversion gave the Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) their biggest lead, 45-24 late in the third quarter. The Mean Green rallied with a 2-yard run by Makenzie McGill II and Chandler Morris’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Damon Ward Jr. but it was their final possession.

