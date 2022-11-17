Men’s tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023

By The Associated Press
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Russia's Andrej Rublev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023. That is thanks to a $37.5 million increase announced Thursday that is the largest single-season jump for the men’s tennis circuit. On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will each expand to 12 days in 2025. The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022.

