Men’s tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023. That is thanks to a $37.5 million increase announced Thursday that is the largest single-season jump for the men’s tennis circuit. On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will each expand to 12 days in 2025. The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022.

