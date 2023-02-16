Menifield with 27, Washington beats Oregon in 72-71 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Freshman Keyon Menifield had a career-high 27 points, Jamal Bey scored a layup with 28 seconds left in overtime and Washington beat Oregon 72-71 to end a four-game losing streak. N’Faly Dante’s layup with 50 seconds left gave Oregon a 71-70 lead before Bey answered on the ensuing possession. Koren Johnson blocked Will Richardson’s layup attempt to seal it for the Huskies, who entered having lost 12 of the last 14 meetings against the Ducks. Menifield scored 18 points in the second half and finished 11 of 15 from the floo for Washington (14-13, 6-10 Pac-12). Dante finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for Oregon (15-12, 9-7).

