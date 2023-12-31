Menifield scores career-high 32 and Arkansas defeats UNC Wilmington 106-90

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Keyon Menifield Jr. scored a career-high 32 points, four teammates also reached double digits, and Arkansas defeated UNC Wilmington 106-90. Menifield, a sophomore playing in just his third game since transferring from Washington, made 8 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers and made 13 of 17 free throws. UNC Wilmington, already with a win over an opponent from the SEC this season — 80-73 at Kentucky — trailed by only six at halftime and kept pace with Arkansas early in the second half. The Seahawks were within four points with 15 1/2 minutes remaining, but Arkansas scored 14 points in the next four minutes to take a 73-58 lead.

