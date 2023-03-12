Meneses homers twice, Mexico clobbers US 11-5 in WBC

PHOENIX (AP) — Joey Meneses hit two homers, including a crucial three-run shot in the fourth inning, to lead Mexico in a lopsided win over the United States 11-5 in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday at Chase Field. Meneses got the sellout crowd of 47,534 on its feet in the first inning with his first homer, which gave Mexico a 2-0 lead. Those cheers got even louder in the fourth for his encore, which was a blast deep into the left-center seats that brought home Randy Arozarena and Alex Verdugo and made it 7-1. Meneses finished with five RBIs.
