Meneses hits 2-run single in 8th to lift Nationals to 3-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Friday night.

Jacob Young and Trey Lipscomb had two hits each while Derek Law (1-1) struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief for the Nationals.

The Marlins lost their fourth straight and dropped to an NL-worst 6-21. They remain winless this season in series openers.

Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (1-1) allowed a leadoff single to Lipscomb and walked CJ Abrams with one out. Jesse Winker reached on an infield single before Meneses hit a line drive to center.

Kyle Finnegan pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Marlins starter Anthony Maldonado threw three scoreless innings in his major league debut. Maldonado, who was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville after original starter Jesús Luzardo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Friday, allowed three hits and struck out two.

Luzardo experienced tightness in his left elbow during a throwing session Thursday.

Nick Fortes’ RBI single off Nationals starter Trevor Williams in the third put Miami ahead 1-0.

Miami’s Nick Gordon was thrown out at the plate on a relay throw from second baseman Luis García as he attempted to score from first on Vidal Bruján’s single to center in the fourth.

The Nationals tied it in the sixth when Young scored from third on Meneses’ grounder.

Williams gave up one run and five hits over five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow-forearm strain) continues to improve with his throwing program but will need multiple bullpen sessions before a rehab outing. … INF Nick Senzel (stomach illness) felt better and was available off the bench.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (left shoulder impingement) completed three innings of two-run ball in a 59-pitch rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. … INF Jake Burger (left intercostal muscle strain) took batting practice and had a full infield workout Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.50) will start for the Nationals on Saturday while the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-0, 3.27).

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.