Mendoza throws for three touchdowns, Cal rallies over Stanford in Big Game for 24-21 win

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, Jonathan Brady had two touchdown catches and the go-ahead score and California rallied to beat Stanford 24-21 in the first Big Game as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Mendoza was under pressure on 3rd and 11 with under three minutes to play, but found Brady for a 22-yard touchdown and Cal (6-5, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 24-21 lead after a two-point conversion. Cal became bowl eligible with the win and has won four straight games in the rivalry, which began in 1892. The Bears will play in a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2018 and 2019.

