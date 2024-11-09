Mendoza throws for 2 TDs, runs for a third as Cal beats Wake Forest, 46-36 for first ACC victory

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Cal finally secured its elusive first Atlantic Coast Conference victory by hanging on to beat Wake Forest 46-36. The Bears, in their first year as a member of the ACC, lost their previous four ACC outings by a combined nine points, including one-point setbacks to Florida State and N.C. State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.