Mendoza throws 2 TDs and Cal proceeds to stun Auburn with a 21-14 win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and California celebrated the first of several cross-country trips this season by holding onto a 21-14 road win at Auburn. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Nyziah Hunter was on the receiving end of both of Cal’s first-half touchdowns. Auburn scored the first touchdown of the game on a 15-yard pass from Payton Thorne to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but the Tigers struggled offensively after that opening drive and finished with five turnovers to none for Cal.

