Mendoza starts Mets job emphasizing how close team was to success in 2022, not this year’s fall

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza watches from the dugout during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Chicago. The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, the team announced Monday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo Erin Hooley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Mendoza began his tenure as New York Mets manager emphasizing how close the team was to success in 2022, not how far it descended this year. Speaking at a Citi Field news conference, Mendoza says: “I’m not just creating a new culture. People need to understand that this is a team that won 100 games not too long ago.” Mendoza became the third Mets manager since Steve Cohen bought the team in November 2020, following Luis Rojas and Buck Showalter.

