Mendoza starts Mets job emphasizing how close team was to success in 2022, not this year’s fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Mendoza began his tenure as New York Mets manager emphasizing how close the team was to success in 2022, not how far it descended this year. Speaking at a Citi Field news conference, Mendoza says: “I’m not just creating a new culture. People need to understand that this is a team that won 100 games not too long ago.” Mendoza became the third Mets manager since Steve Cohen bought the team in November 2020, following Luis Rojas and Buck Showalter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.