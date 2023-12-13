Mendoza says too early to determine if Mauricio can return from torn ACL in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Carlos Mendoza thinks it is too soon to determine whether infield prospect Ronny Mauricio can return at some point next season from a torn ACL. Speaking the team’s kids holiday party, Mendoza says: “He’s going through a lot of tests” and adds “we’ll see where we at.” The 22-year-old Mauricio, who made his major league debut Sept. 1, was hurt while playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League on Sunday night. New York said Tuesday that imaging revealed a torn ACL. Many athletes return from torn ACLs in six to-nine months.

