Mendoza hurt, returns to lead Cal past Stanford 27-15 in Big Game

MICHAEL WAGAMAN The Associated Press
California quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is sacked by Stanford linebacker Gaethan Bernadel (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw for 294 yards and a season-high three touchdowns, Jaydn Ott ran 36 times for 166 yards and a score, and California beat Stanford 27-15 in the annual Big Game. Mendoza, the redshirt freshman making his sixth straight start after beginning the year buried on the depth chart, overcame a big hit by Stanford linebacker Tristan Sinclair early in the second quarter and returned to lead the Bears (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) to a second consecutive win that keeps Cal’s postseason hopes alive. Cardinal quarterback Ashton Daniels was 18 of 35 for 188 yards passing and a touchdown, and added another 68 yards rushing for Stanford (3-8, 2-7).

