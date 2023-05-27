Mendham leads Oklahoma State into Big 12 semis with 8-3 win over Oklahoma

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Mendham hit a three-run home run to spark a five-run second inning and Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma 8-3 to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. The top-seeded Cowboys (39-17) move on to play Texas Tech on Saturday. Mendham, the No. 8 hitter, finished with three hits — also driving in two runs with a seventh-inning single for Oklahoma State. Roc Riggio used a single and a sacrifice fly to drive in a pair. Leadoff batter John Spikerman had two hits and drove in two runs for No. 7 seed Oklahoma (31-26).

