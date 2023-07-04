Men and women will use same time trial route for cycling at 2024 Paris Olympics

Men and women will compete on the same time trial route for the first time during cycling events at next year’s Paris Olympics. Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet revealed the routes. The 35 men and 35 women will take on the same 32.4-kilometer (20.1-mile) time trial route on July 27. Starting from the Esplanade des Invalides they will cross the finish line on the Alexandre III bridge. The road races take place on Aug. 3 for the men and Aug. 4 for the women with with 90 riders involved in both races. They will start and finish at the famed Trocadéro. The men’s route is 273 kilometers (169.3 miles) while the women’s is 158 kilometers (98 miles).

