Memphis to another AAC final after 94-54 win over Tulane

By The Associated Press
Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) goes to the basket as Tulane guard R.J. McGee (23) reaches in during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis overwhelmed Tulane 94-54 in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. Kendric Davis added 20 points and six assists for the (25-8) Tigers, who have their most wins since 31 a decade ago. Jalen Cook had 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for (20-11) Tulane, which shot a season-low 26%. Memphis advanced to play top-ranked 31-2 Houston in the AAC tournament championship game for the second year in a row. Both teams will be in the 68-team NCAA field no matter what happens Sunday.

