Memphis to another AAC final after 94-54 win over Tulane

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis overwhelmed Tulane 94-54 in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. Kendric Davis added 20 points and six assists for the (25-8) Tigers, who have their most wins since 31 a decade ago. Jalen Cook had 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for (20-11) Tulane, which shot a season-low 26%. Memphis advanced to play top-ranked 31-2 Houston in the AAC tournament championship game for the second year in a row. Both teams will be in the 68-team NCAA field no matter what happens Sunday.

