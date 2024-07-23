Memphis tabbed as American Athletic Conference favorite ahead of UTSA and Tulane

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Memphis has been tabbed as the preseason favorite in the American Athletic Conference after a vote of media who cover the league. The preseason poll was released Tuesday during the league’s kickoff event in Texas involving coaches and players from all 14 teams. The Tigers got 23 of 30 first-place votes, picked ahead of UTSA with four first-place votes and 2023 runner-up Tulane that was first on two ballots. South Florida was fourth and AAC newcomer Army fifth while getting the final first-place vote.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.