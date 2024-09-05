Memphis shares letter alleging violations to NCAA as Penny Hardaway fires 4 people

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway fired three assistants and a staff member two months before the Tigers’ season opener. Memphis also confirmed officials shared an anonymous letter alleging multiple violations in his program with the NCAA. Hardaway announced assistant coaches Rick Stansbury, Faragi Phillips and Jamie Rosser and special advisor Demetrius Dyson were gone. Hardaway called it a “difficult decision” to go in a new direction with the season opener against Missouri on Nov. 4. Memphis later confirmed a report officials not only know of a letter alleging violations in Hardaway’s program but sent a copy to the NCAA.

