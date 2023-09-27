Memphis says Mikey Williams is enrolled online but barred from hoops activities

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — The Memphis basketball program says recruit Mikey Williams is enrolled in online classes and remains on the roster but will not have access to team-related facilities or activities until his court case on six felony gun charges is completed. The statement says the program will then determine his status with the team. Williams’ preliminary hearing has been postponed three times and is now scheduled for Oct. 10 in San Diego County Superior Court. The Tigers open the season at home against Jackson State on Nov. 6. Williams faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle.

