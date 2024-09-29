Memphis rides Mario Anderson Jr., Brandon Thomas to 24-7 victory over Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson Jr. ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, Brandon Thomas added two short touchdown runs, and Memphis cruised to a 24-7 victory over Middle Tennessee in a Conference USA opener. Neither team scored until Memphis (4-1) turned a turnover into a touchdown 1:19 into the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. Kobee Minor forced a fumble on a sack of Middle Tennessee quarterback Nicholas Vattiato and Chandler Martin recovered and returned it 3 yards to the Blue Raiders’ 12-yard line. Brandon Thomas ran it in from 2 yards out three plays later. Anderson added a 4-yard touchdown run at the end of a 13-play, 70-yard drive for a 14-0 lead at halftime. Middle Tennessee (1-4) cut its deficit in half on Terry Wilkins’ 5-yard touchdown run early in the third.

