Memphis rides Anderson, Thomas to 27-20 win over Rice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mario Anderson ran for 144 yards and a touchdown and Brandon Thomas’ punishing 14-yard touchdown run with an offensive line escort helped seal Memphis’ 27-20 win over Rice. Thomas’ scoring run ended a 10-play, 92-yard drive that lasted a little more than four minutes that gave Memphis a 24-13 lead. Down 17-13, the Owls missed an opportunity to score points when on second-and-1, quarterback E.J. Warner misplayed a handoff attempt and Memphis’ Chandler Martin broke through the line to recover it. Warner threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.