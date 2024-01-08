Memphis recruit Mikey Williams enters transfer portal 5 weeks after plea deal in gun case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Memphis recruit Mikey Williams has entered the transfer portal five weeks after reaching a plea agreement in a gun case. The school says in a statement that the process for Williams to join the program was underway but that Williams elected to explore his options. Williams had been enrolled in online classes at Memphis and was on the roster but didn’t have access to team facilities or activities while his legal case played out in a suburban San Diego courtroom. Williams had played at San Ysidro High.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.