Memphis hoops recruit Mikey Williams ordered to stand trial on 6 felony gun charges

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A Superior Court judge has ordered star Memphis recruit Mikey Williams to stand trial on six felony gun charges, which puts his immediate basketball future in doubt. Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor scheduled Williams’ arraignment for Oct. 24. She denied the prosecution’s request to increase Williams’ bail to $500,000. Williams has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13. Williams is enrolled in online classes at Memphis and remains on the roster but does not have access to team facilities or activities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.