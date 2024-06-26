Memphis hires Virginia sports administrator Ed Scott as its athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has hired Virginia sports administrator Ed Scott as its new athletic director. Scott served as Virginia’s deputy AD since January 2022. Before than, Scott was the athletic director at Morgan State for eight years. Scott takes over for Laird Veatch, who moved on to a similar position with Missouri in May. Scott oversaw men’s basketball and baseball along with serving as a special adviser to football coach Tony Elliott.

