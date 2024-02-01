Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey later this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey during their April 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gasol played for the Grizzlies from 2008-19 and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in minutes played (25,917), starts (762), baskets (4,341), free throws made (2,701), defensive rebounds (4,624), total rebounds (5,952) and blocks (1,135). He’s a three-time All_Star, the 2012-13 NBA defensive player of the year and a 2014-15 first-team all-NBA selection. Gasol last played in the NBA in 2020-21 and announced his retirement this week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.