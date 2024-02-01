Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey later this season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey during their April 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Dill]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey during their April 6 game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Gasol played for the Grizzlies from 2008-19 and remains the franchise’s all-time leader in minutes played (25,917), starts (762), baskets (4,341), free throws made (2,701), defensive rebounds (4,624), total rebounds (5,952) and blocks (1,135). He’s a three-time All_Star, the 2012-13 NBA defensive player of the year and a 2014-15 first-team all-NBA selection. Gasol last played in the NBA in 2020-21 and announced his retirement this week.

