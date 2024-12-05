Memphis Grizzlies expecting GG Jackson II back within 8 weeks from foot surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies are expecting forward GG Jackson II back within six to eight weeks following surgery in September to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The Grizzlies updated Jackson’s status Wednesday and said further updates will be provided “as appropriate.” Memphis first announced Jackson’s injury Aug. 30. He hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas. Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. The rookie started 18 of his 48 games. Jackson earned second-team NBA All-Rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season as the Grizzlies went 27-55.

