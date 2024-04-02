Memphis extends coach Ryan Silverfield’s contract through 2028 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has agreed to a five-year extension with coach Ryan Silverfield, keeping him under contract through the 2028 season. Athletic director Laird Veatch announced the deal Tuesday. Silverfield has worked at Memphis the past eight seasons and the last four as head coach. He went 10-3 last season capped with a 36-26 win over Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl sponsored by AutoZone. That was just the fifth 10-win season in program history. Silverfield has capped each of his first four full seasons with bowl victories. He ranks second at Memphis with 31 wins, tying for fourth nationally among coaches hired in 2020.

