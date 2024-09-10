Memphis Depay set to join Corinthians in Brazil on a 2-year deal

SAO PAULO (AP) — Dutch striker Memphis Depay is set to join Brazilian soccer club Corinthians on a two-year deal after leaving Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. The 30-year-old Depay played for the Netherlands at the latest European Championship. Corinthians on Monday published a picture of Depay holding a club shirt. He will be the first ever Dutch player to join the popular Brazilian club, which has more than 35 million supporters. Brazilian media reports that Depay has undertaken his medical tests and will arrive in Sao Paulo later this week.

