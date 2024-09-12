Memphis Depay says European players will follow him to Brazilian soccer

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Soccer player Memphis Depay, of the Netherlands, left, poses for a selfie with TV reporter Papi during his media presentation as a new player for the Corinthians at Neo Quimica arena in Sao Paulo, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

SAO PAULO (AP) — Netherlands striker Memphis Depay says he expects other European soccer players to join him in the Brazilian league before the 2026 World Cup. The 30-year-old Depay on Thursday gave his first press conference as a player of Corinthians but didn’t specify why he decided to come to South America. Depay who signed a two-year contract had been introduced to Corinthians fans Wednesday evening before his new team’s 3-1 win in a Brazilian Cup match against Juventude, which advanced the hosts to the semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.