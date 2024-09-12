Memphis Depay says European players will follow him to Brazilian soccer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Netherlands striker Memphis Depay says he expects other European soccer players to join him in the Brazilian league before the 2026 World Cup. The 30-year-old Depay on Thursday gave his first press conference as a player of Corinthians but didn’t specify why he decided to come to South America. Depay who signed a two-year contract had been introduced to Corinthians fans Wednesday evening before his new team’s 3-1 win in a Brazilian Cup match against Juventude, which advanced the hosts to the semifinals.

