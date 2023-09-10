Memphis continues recent domination of Arkansas State in commanding win, 37-3

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and Memphis beat Arkansas State 37-3. Dominic Zvada’s 34-yard field goal with four seconds before intermission gave Arkansas its first points of the season following a 70-0 defeat at Oklahoma on Sept. 2.

