Memphis center Steven Adams needs season-ending knee surgery for short-handed Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams needs season-ending knee surgery. The team announced Adams will have surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament. Adams hurt the knee in late January and missed the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. The 6-foot-11 Adams had been a strong rebounder and defender. The Grizzlies already are short-handed without guard Ja Morant, who is serving a 25-game league suspension for flashing a handgun on social media for the second time in three months. And power forward Brandon Clarke has an Achilles tendon injury. The 30-year-old Adams has averaged 9.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in his 10-year career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.