Memphis big man Steven Adams out at least a few more weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies say center Steven Adams will be out at least a few more weeks to recover from the sprained ligament in his right knee. Adams hurt the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Jan. 22 in a game against Phoenix when diving for a loose ball in the final seconds. Initially, the Grizzlies said he would miss three to five weeks. But the team says Adams had a stem cell injection on Wednesday and will “be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.”

