Memphis beats South Florida in a game moved from Tampa to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Seth Henigan passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis forced three turnovers in a 21-3 victory over shorthanded South Florida. The game was moved from Tampa to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium due to Hurricane Milton. One of the biggest plays came when Ja’Koby Banks downed a punt at the 1-yard line. South Florida fumbled it in the end zone on the next play when quarterback Bryce Archie rolled to his right for a short pass to Joshua Porter, who was hit backwards by Kobee Minor. The ball came out and Chandler Martin recovered it for a touchdown to give Memphis a 21-3 lead. South Florida turned it over on downs on its next possession, deep in Memphis territory.

