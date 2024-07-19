Memphis acquires Diakite in trade with Brooklyn, which gets former lottery pick Ziaire Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired forward Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for one-time lottery pick Ziaire Williams and a Dallas Mavericks’ 2030 second-round draft pick. The teams announced the trade on Friday. Diakite has played in 55 games for five teams since finishing his college career at Virginia in 2020. He was a rookie for the Bucks in 2021 on their championship team. Williams played in 150 games for the Grizzlies the past three years, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists since he was drafted 10th overall out of Stanford in 2021.

