Meme no more: Texas is back and playing for a national championship with Huskies on deck in CFP semi

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is back. And not just as a punchline, meme or wisecrack. Fourteen years after last playing for a national championship, the Big 12 champion Longhorns are in the College Football Playoff. They face Washington in the Sugar Bowl. The “Texas is back” cracks from rivals have been circulating during years of frustration for a program that struggled to live up to high expectations. The Longhorns think they have rebuilt the program to keep it elite for years to come.

